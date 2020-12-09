9,294 Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth $7,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMTC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

