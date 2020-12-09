A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 6,436 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $323,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $52.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

