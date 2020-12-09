Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) (TSE:FAP) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 45,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 49,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.72%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (FAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

