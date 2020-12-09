Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,983 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

