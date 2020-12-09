Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

