Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synlogic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBX stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

