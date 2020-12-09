Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,069 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $459,463. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

