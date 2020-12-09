Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,138 FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

