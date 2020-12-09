Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,666. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

