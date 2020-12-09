Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 13,741 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

MMLP opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 3.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

