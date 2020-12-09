Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,769 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,894,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 147,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.