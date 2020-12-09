Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,742 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RPC by 153.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RPC by 92.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

