Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,398 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

