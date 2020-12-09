Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $2,711,113. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

