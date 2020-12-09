Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

NYSE:BHC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

