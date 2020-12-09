Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

