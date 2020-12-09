Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

