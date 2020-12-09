Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 134.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 393.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.81. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

