Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

