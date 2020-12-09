Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,547.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 316,950 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

