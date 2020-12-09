Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 632.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMERCO by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $431.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.22. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $434.58.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

