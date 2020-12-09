Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 97.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

