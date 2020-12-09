Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

