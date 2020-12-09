Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,258,000 after buying an additional 338,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of AMH opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Insiders have sold 86,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

