Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAFC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.