Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OLP opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.