Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

