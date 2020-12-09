Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,610 Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 1,908.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

