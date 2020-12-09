Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

