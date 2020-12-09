Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 928 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.