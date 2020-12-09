Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In related news, COO William Dudman sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,804 shares of company stock valued at $118,362 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocean Bio-Chem Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

