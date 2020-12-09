Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

