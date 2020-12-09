Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Leidos by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 19.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

