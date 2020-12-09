Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AMC Networks by 18.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

