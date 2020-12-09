Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

