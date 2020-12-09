Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 473,182 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 473,182 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 174,498 shares of company stock valued at $713,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

