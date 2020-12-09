Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 48,966 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,966 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

