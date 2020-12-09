Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,891 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PlayAGS worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

