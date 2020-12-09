Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 722.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 112,576 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.