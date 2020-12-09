Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after buying an additional 587,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 605,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481,913 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.