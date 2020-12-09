Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 42.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $486.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.