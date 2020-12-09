Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Trading Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 503,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 361,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Specifically, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

