AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AdaptHealth traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 2117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.56 and a beta of -0.06.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.