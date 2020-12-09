ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $925,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,405,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

