Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

AFYA stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

