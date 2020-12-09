Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 165.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $842,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

