Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

