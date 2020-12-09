Alexander Otto Sells 180,276 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.

SITC stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.