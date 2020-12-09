Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 849,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 245,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

