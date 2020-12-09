Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 11,378,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,708,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amarin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

